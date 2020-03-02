Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: Mishika conspiracy backfires as it made Rudraksh, Preesha get closer to each other. In the upcoming serial, Mishika can be seen slitting Preesha's blouse where, Rudraksh hugs her so that no one in the party can see her wardrobe malfunction.

Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler alert: In every Ekta Kapoor serial, twist and conspiracy have to happen, same goes with Yeh Hai Chahatein serial. In the upcoming episode, Mishika will be seen slitting Preesha’s blouse in a family function. The reason behind this nothing but jealousy, as Ahana in a sarcastic way taunts Preesha’s family guests, which made Rudraksh angry, as a result, he scolded her. However, Mishika couldn’t bear the insult and in revenge, she tears her blouse.

The show without a twist is just not possible, so here comes Rudraksh, who immediately hugged Preesha, so that he can save her from wardrobe malfunctioning. Nevertheless, the situation made Yuvraj and Mishika jealous. Talking about the show its a spin-off Yeh Hai Mohabbatein series, where Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr Preesha Srinivasan, Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana and Vidhaan Sharma as Saransh Srinivasan are in the lead roles.

With twist and turns, the show is gaining immense love and TRP from the Indian viewers. The story revolves around the love life of Rudraksh and Preeksha, where she is raising her sister’s child, Saaransh, while Rudraksh is a carefree lad, who doesn’t believe in true love. Here comes the twist, Yuvraaj conspires against Preesha so that he can take Saaransh’s custody.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

