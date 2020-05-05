Yeh Hai Chahatein's star Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up about financial insecurities for TV stars due to pandemic, says it has now become embarrassing to ask for your paychecks

Television actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is best known for appearing in Starplus show Yeh Hai Chahatein, recently opened up on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone’s life silently. This won’t be wrong to say that that the entire nation has come to a standstill. While having a live chat with a media portal, Aishwarya revealed that during this depressing time, it has become embarrassing to ask about your paychecks from your producers for the work you have done so far.

She revealed that due to the outbreak everyone is in a trauma zone and she is not sure whether the budget will be cut down or not. She added that it has become very uncertain when the show will be back on the screens. Moreover, she feels that it will be the entertainment industry which will be the last one to resume even after the lockdown gets lifted. She said that she hopes everything gets resumed by June but nothing is confirmed.

Aishwarya also revealed that even the actors struggle a lot as after being famous in a role in a show for 2-3 years, he or she takes a break and switches to the next project. She added that many people who are associated with the entertainment industry don’t have money for a single meal.

Aishwarya Sakhuja won the Miss India title in 2006. In 2010, she started her acting debut and appeared in Rishta.com. Post to which she appeared in many shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar, Trideviyaan, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2 and Chandrashekhar.

