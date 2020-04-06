Yeh Hain Mohabatein actor Divyanka Tripathi lit candles and diyas with husband Vivek Dhaiya. She stands in solidarity with corona warriors and takes a pledge to fight against coronavirus. And also write a heartfelt poem to fight against coronavirus.

Yeh Hain Mohabatein actor Divyanka Tripathi lit candles and diyas with husband Vivek Dhaiya. She stands in solidarity with corona warriors and takes a pledge to fight against coronavirus. She lit the days with husband at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday. Divyanka Tripathi also wote a poem for the corona warriors and shows her determination to fight against coronavirus.

Divyanka wrote on her Instagram with her picture, in the picture the couple beautifully lighting the lamp. Also, Divyanka Tripathi wrote a beautiful poem in Hindi, she said now just don’t show the eyes to the policeman, now no other excuse will work, stop going out in the lockdown, now it’s enough what you have done, it’s a time to defeat corona. Divyanaka Tripathy Dhaiya tried to motivate people that it’s enough, it’s a crucial time now. Everyone has to stay at home, let’s not mess with Policeman.

Divyanaka has done many television serials in the past 10 years and has made her different images on the television screens. Starting from Dulhan on Zee TV alongside Sharad she has titled herself to a brand. The recent show of hers, Yeh Hain Mohabatein had beaten the TRP a number of times and has been the most successful show co-starring Karan Patel.

Divyanaka Tripathy Dhaiya has a huge fan following and fans follow her with a whole heart and definitely, they will understand her point and probably will take more precautions. There are so many things that people are wondering about. So this message from Divyana Tripathi will clear all your doubts. Stay connected to NewsX for more updates.

