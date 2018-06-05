Ruhi makes a plan to make Raman and Ishita reunite in Jaipur. Ishita leaves for Jaipur as well as Ruhi lies to her about meeting a lawyer there thinking that things will sort out between them if they spend time with each other. Raman and Ishita see each other at the airport and realise they are both going to Jaipur.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman’s colleague who had got his root canal done from Ishita approaches Raman and tells him that he is suffering from severe pain after the root canal surgery. Raman and his colleague reach Ishita’s clinic and blame her for the same. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: The episode starts with Raman’s friend telling Raman that he will get Ishita’s license cancelled. Raman blames him for not listening to Ishita’s advice and says its his mistake. His friend asks him why is he taking Ishita’s side as she killed his son. His friend says that they need to teach Ishita a lesson. Roshni enters Ishita’s room and hears her talking to herself. Ishita is very disturbed due to Raman. Roshni wonders what is bothering Ishita so much. At the Bhalla house, a fight between Mrs Bhalla and Simmi takes place over cooking food. Mihika tells Mrs Bhalla that Romi has gone away for a few days. Mihika says he is busy because of work and feels guilty for not telling her that Romi is gone to arrange money for the new house.

9:07-12 PM: Mani and Shagun talk about Aliya’s marriage. They are very happy that Aliya is ready to remarry. Ruhi asks Roshni about Ishita’s mood. She tells him about whatever happened at the clinic. Roshni gets very worried. Pihu comes to meet Ruhi at the office. Ruhi tells Pihu that she is very tensed about their parents. Ruhi gets an idea to reunite Raman and Ishita. Ruhi gets to know that Raman is planning to go to Jaipur for a meeting. Ruhi meets Raman’s friend at a restaurant and threatens him over cancelling Ishita’s license. She blackmails him by threatening him to leak his Panama papers if he tried to get Ishita’s license cancelled. He apologises and says he won’t take any step against Ishita.

9:13-15 PM: Ruhi makes a plan to make Raman and Ishita reunite in Jaipur. Ishita leaves for Jaipur as well as Ruhi lies to her about meeting a lawyer there thinking that things will sort out between them if they spend time with each other. Raman and Ishita see each other at the airport and realise they are both going to Jaipur. Their boarding pass gets exchanged and a sour conversation takes place. Ishita thinks that Raman is going to meet the minister to get her license cancelled.

9:17-30 PM: Ishita calls Ruhi and tells her that Raman is also going to Jaipur. Ruhi and Pihu get happy as they feel that their plan is working. Pihu and Ruhi jump with joy. Raman and Ishita’s flight gets delayed. Ishita and Raman think of taking a cab to Jaipur.

