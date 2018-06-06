Raman and Ishita spend the entire night in the car and Ishita sleeps on Raman's shoulder. Raman is happy to be with Ishita but he suddenly recalls Aditya's death. Raman and Ishita are stuck on the road as a tree has fallen down in front of their car and even the car breaks down.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 06 June 2018, full episode written update: In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ruhi gets happy as her plan of getting Raman and Ishita close seems to be working. Raman and Ishita’s flight gets delayed and they think of taking a taxi to Jaipur. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: The episode starts with Pihu waking up Ruhi and talking about how Ishita and Raman must be getting close as they are travelling together. Raman plans to take a cab to Jaipur. Both Ishita and Raman sit in the same taxi and start fighting. The cab driver says that Ishita booked the cab first. Raman and Ishita get into an argument and the cab driver says that he cannot go as he just became a father. Raman asks him to lend him the car to to Jaipur and the driver agrees.

9:07-12 PM: Raman teases Ishita as he got a car to go but thinks that he cannot leave Ishita alone on the road. He agrees to give Ishita a lift. Roshni is worried about her child as he is not making any movements. Ruhi is happy that Ishita and Raman are together. She gets to know that Ishita and Raman are going together by road and is very happy. Roshni calls Ruhu and tells her about her problem. She goes to meet Roshni.

9:13-15 PM: Raman and Ishita are on their way and recall their old memories spent together. They continue to have cute arguments. Suddenly a windstorm occurs and they get close. Ruhi meets Roshni and makes her eat something sweet so that the baby makes movements. Roshni thanks Ruhi for helping her. Ruhi learns that there is a possibility of heavy storm.

9:17-30 PM: Raman and Ishita spend the entire night in the car and Ishita sleeps on Raman’s shoulder. Raman is happy to be with Ishita but he suddenly recalls Aditya’s death. Raman and Ishita are stuck on the road as a tree has fallen down in front of their car and even the car breaks down.

