Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 07 June 2018, full episode written update: In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman and Ishita are stuck on the road as a tree has fallen down in front of their car and even the car breaks down.Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: The episode starts with Raman and Ishita trying to find out a way to get to Jaipur. They find a man who gets ready to help them. Raman and Ishita go to a nearby hotel on a cycle. They reach a hotel and find out that the man who helped him owns the hotel. Ishita wants to make a call but the lines are dead. Both Ishita and Raman once again start fighting.

9:07-12 PM: Raman and Ishita have to stay in the same room as there is no other option available. Ishita says she does not have any problem in sharing the room. Raman asks a woman waiter in the hotel to flirt with her because he wants to make his wife jealous. Aliya meets Aryan at a restaurant. She tells Aryan that she is not ready for marriage and gets shocked to know that even he does not want to get married.

9:13-15 PM: Raman and the woman in the hotel start acting in front of Ishita to make her jealous. Raman flirts with her even more and Ishita gets pissed. She gets shocked to see Raman tied to a chair with his clothes off with a cloth on his mouth. Ishita gets very happy to see him like that and takes pictures. Pihu is worried about Ishita and Raman because they have not contacted them yet.

9:17-30 PM: Ruhi and Pihu call Raman but because his face is tied with a cloth he is not able to talk so Ishita speaks to Ruhi and tells her that Raman is stuck somewhere. After teasing Raman for a long time Ishita finally opens the cloth tied on Raman’s face and he starts shouting at him saying that the girl has stolen all their stuff.

