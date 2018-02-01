Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 1 February 2018, full episode written update: Ishita is told by Raman to never meet the Bhalla family again. Mihika tells Ishita that Raman has signed the divorce papers. Romi argues with Mihika. Ishita is in a fix and doesn't understand why Raman is doing this.

The episode begins with Raman shouting at Ishita. He says that he doesn’t wish to be associated with Ishita in any form. He tells her to leave and tells Simmi that he is ready to meet suitors. Raman goes inside and feels bad because he hurt Ishita but doesn’t understand why he is feeling bad. Ishita asks the whole family how can they let it happen. Ruhi comes to her and says that she will go and tell everything to Raman. Simmi stops her as well as Ishita from going inside. But Ishita doesn’t listen and Mrs Bhalla slaps her.

Mrs Bhalla tells Ishita to go away from Raman’s life forever. Ishita says that she will go away but return again along with the police. She will provide proof of her marriage with Raman. Mihika brings the divorce papers and tells Ishita that Raman has already signed those papers. In a flashback, we see how Simmi tricked Raman into signing the papers. Ishita starts cries and says that she won’t fall into their trap.

Romi accuses Mihika of destroying Ishita and Raman’s life. He demands an answer from her despite the fact Romi has already signed the divorce papers. Mihika says that she is taking her revenge from Ishita because no one came to her rescue on the court. Mihika tells Ishita that she will make sure that Ishita signs the divorce papers. Romi says that he will never let that happen.

Romi goes to Ishita and tells her that Mihika and Simmi are steadfast in making her sign the papers. Romi tells her to never do that. Raman comes there and tells Romi to learn something from Mihika. He again reiterates that no one from their family will be associated with Ishita from now on. Ishita sobs and wanders about why Raman is getting married. In the precap, Param tells Ishita to sign the divorce papers.