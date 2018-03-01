Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 1 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with Nikhil threatening to expose Param as he tells him to come and meet him. Raman and Ruhi share a light-hearted moment. Simmi is angry to see this. Shagun goes to meet Nikhil at the jail and sees Param there. She is confused and later asks Nikhil about it!

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, With Ishita’s support, Ruhi manages to tell the truth to the whole family regarding what Nikhil did with her. Raman is infuriated at learning this and starts beating him up. The police come and arrest Nikhil. Later, Adi is angry because Ruhi didn’t share her problems with him. Ruhi says that she got scared. They hug it out and reconcile. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Nikhil threatening to expose Param as he tells him to come and meet him. Raman and Ruhi share a light-hearted moment. Shagun is furious when she hears about what Nikhil did with Ruhi. Ishita says that it is because of Simmi that Ruhi was intimidated.

7:38-42 PM: Simmi is angry to see the growing bond between Ishita and Raman. Param meets Nikhil and says that he cannot help him at that moment. Shagun reaches the police station as well and is surprised to see Param there. She wonders what business he could have there.

7:47-51 PM: Ishita sits and thinks about Ruhi. Raman comes and says that he would lie to have a conversation with her. Raman talks with her and is apologetic about being rude with her in the past. Ishita is surprised and happy at the same time. He says that he is happy that they got married, at least their kids will get a good mother now.

7:56-58 PM: Shagun meets Nikhil in the jail and he reveals that Param was the conspirator behind everything. He tells her about what he did with Pihu. Nikhil tries to coax her into going easy on him if he spills the beans about Param. Ishita tries to search for the pills and Param comes to gloat about how she will never find it.

