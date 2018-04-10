Param assures Simmi that he will take their daughter's revenge from Ishita. In a monolog, Param says that he will use Simmi to destroy Raman, Ishita and the entire Bhalla family. Ruhi sees Simmi and Param together in the restaurant. Raman tells Ishita that Alya wants to work but Adi is refusing. Ishita is shocked to hear this. Romi searches Simmi's cupboard and confronts Simmi.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita meets Sonakshi Gupta’s family. At Sonakshi’s home, her mother doesn’t listen to Ishita but twists the latter’s wrist asking her motive of coming to their home. As Ishita is about to leave, she notices a garlanded picture of the cab driver who had dropped her at the airport. Ishita gets worried and scared.

7:30-33 PM: As soon as Ishita notices a garlanded picture of the cab driver who had dropped her at the airport, Sonakshi tells her that it is the brother of her picture who died in a car accident. Ishita tells her that she once sat in his taxi when he dropped her to the airport. Ishita tells Sonakshi that she met her brother ten days ago but is shocked after Sonakshi tells her that her brother passed away two years ago. Soon Sonakshi’s mother intervenes and says that it’s his spirit and it will destroy everything.

7:34-38 PM: Ishita reaches home and finds out that Raman is very angry. He tells her that he was worried since he couldn’t get through her number. Ishita apologises but Raman keeps on asking her if everything is ok. Romi and Mihika find a button in their room and realise that someone entered their room in their absence. Ishita tells Raman the entire story and he makes her understand that all this is a coincidence. Simmi and Param are trying to find out that who hates Ishita so much that he even spoiled her picture. Simmi says that Ishita will soon pay for her sins.

7:50-53 PM: Param assures Simmi that he will take their daughter’s revenge from Ishita. In a monologue, Param says that he will use Simmi to destroy Raman, Ishita and the entire Bhalla family. Ruhi sees Simmi and Param together in the restaurant. Raman tells Ishita that Alya wants to work but Adi is refusing. Ishita is shocked to hear this. Romi searches Simmi’s cupboard and confronts Simmi. He asks her what is her next step and who does she plan to destroy next. They both get into a heated argument over Ananya’s death.

7:54-59 PM: Adi and Alya get into a fight as Adi tells Alya not to join office. Dr Batra meets Ishita and informs her that they are shutting their clinic. Ishita is very unhappy to hear this as she worked with her for many years. Bhalla family gives their suggestions to Ishita for her new clinic. Ishita feels she should stop working now and take retirement. She tells Alya to join office soon. Keep watching this space for more updates on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

