In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita takes retirement from her work and also unites Adi and Alya and asks Alya to join office soon. She later tells Raman that she is going out for a movie and a spa session along with Amma. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: The episode starts with Adi leaving for office and he gets happy to see Roshni’s message. Soon Alya comes in a different avatar as it is her first day at work. She tells Neelu to pack her lunch. Ruhi comes and praises Alya for her western look. Adi leaves angrily. Mrs Iyer tells Mr Iyer that she is going to a movie with Ishita. She tells Kiran to join them. Mihika and Shagun speak over the phone and they leave for the mental health centre.

7:34-38 PM: While leaving home, Mihika drops her credit card and Param keeps it with him. Shagun and Mihika reach the mental health centre and Mihika says she wants to take a tour of the place where she sees Bhavna locked inside the isolation cell which leaves her shocked. Bhavna tells her that Sonakshi has come. She holds Mihika’s hand and tells her that Sonakshi’s spirit won’t leave anyone. Shagun asks Mihika about what happened but Mihika doesn’t tell her anything. Param gives Mihika’s credit card to Shravan. Param feels this will create a misunderstanding between Bhalla’s and Iyers.

7:50-53 PM: Ishita, Amma and Kiran come out for a film and are having a great time. Raman speaks to his employee Venkatesh who is very unhappy since his wife has taken retirement since she is always enjoying and doesn’t cook food. This makes Raman scared thinking Ishita would do the same. Raman thinks of a plan so that he can meet Ishita alone. Amma plans a surprise for Ishita. Raman comes to the spa and starts massaging Ishita but Ishita is unaware. Soon Ishita finds out and another girl in the spa starts flirting with Raman which irks Ishita.

7:54-59 PM: A horrified Mihika meets Romi and tells him that she met Bhavna. She cries and tells Romi that Ishita is in trouble and we should help her. Romi tells her that Bhavna is mentally ill and she should not get worried. Mihika refuses to accept that and feels Ishita is in big trouble. Romi tells Mihika not to inform Ishita or anyone about anything. Keep watching this space for more updates on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

