Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 12 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The Bhallas prepare for Mihika's mehendi. Ruhi, Aaliya and Puhi decide to ruin it by exchanging the shagun's mehendi. Ruhi later takes the real mehendi to Ishita.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mihika makes Ishita attend to her and Raman’s engagement. Later, the Iyers plan to stop the wedding while Ishita. Aditya, Ruhi and Pihu say that they won’t let the marriage happen. Aliya finds out that the blackmailer is alive. She goes to find him and discovers that Parmeet has hidden the money. Read below to find out all the things that will unfold in today’s episode:

7:33 PM: The episode begins with the Iyers throwing tomatoes at people in the Bhalla household. Raman comes out and tries to ward them off angrily but they say that it is a tradition. Meanwhile, Ishita tries to find out more about the blackmailer. She hopes to expose Param by finding out more about him.

7:40 PM: As Ishita waits outside the house to find out more about the blackmailer, more and more people get suspicious of her. In the Bhalla household, Mrs Bhalla wants everything to go well as it is her son’s wedding. Simmi says that everything will be fine. But the lights go out. It is the plan of the Iyers to stop the marriage.

7:44 PM: Aditya comes and asks Raman if he is sure about the wedding. Meanwhile, Ishita thinks about how Raman is only getting married out of compulsion. Raman chides Adi for asking such a question. Aaliya and Ruhi plan to ruin the mehendi ceremony.

7:52 PM: Mihika and Aaliya are unable to execute their plan. Pihu comes to their aid and says that she wants to put mehendi on Mihika’s hands. Mrs Bhalla says that it is the auspicious mehendi. Pihu convinces them with Raman’s help. They exchange the mehendi in the process.

7:59 PM: Ruhi takes the shagun’s mehendi to Ishita and tells her that only she deserves to put it. Ishita is touched and puts the mehendi on. In the precap, Ishita tells Simmi that the real mehendi is on her hands. Ishita also tells them that only she is meant to be with Raman.