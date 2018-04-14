Simmi and Param meet in a restaurant and talk about how their plan to scare Ishita failed. Pihu reaches the restaurant and clicks Simmi and Param's picture as they plan to make Ishita mentally unstable. Ishita and Raman share a romantic moment. Romi and Mihika inform Ishita about Bhavna. Mihika says we met her and she told us that Sonakshi’s spirit is back. Ishita asks why you didn’t tell me about it before. Romi says we didn’t want to worry you.Raman says we need to tell this to police and find Bhavana. Ishita says this started happening to me in London how did Bhavana know this, Raman says she could just be a part of a setup and maybe this is all a plan.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mihika gets to know that Bhavna has run away from the mental hospital and she gets very tense. Mihika is worried as the incharge has not been able to find Bhavna. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: Ishita and Raman go for a romantic walk after dinner. Raman tells Ishita that she should join the clinic. Ishita wants to find out a way to keep her busy. Raman tells her that he wants to pamper her since she has taken care of everyone for all these years. Ishita suddenly gets scared as she sees a shadow on the terrace but Raman comforts her. She again starts screaming that she saw a woman and Raman tells her that there is no one.

7:34-38 PM: Mihika tells Romi that she is very worried about Bhavna. She then sees Ishita in a tensed condition and gets more scared. Ishita is extremely tensed and Romi tried to calm her down. Mihika feels that the girl Ishita saw was Bhavna. She goes out in search for Bhavna while Simmi watches closely and wonders why Mihika and Romi so tensed are. Ishita gets nightmares in her sleep. Adi is working on a project with his employee Neha. Neha’s phone rings and her maid told her that she has locked her baby inside the house.

7:54-59 PM: Ishita calls the asylum and enquires about Bhavana but they don’t know anything about it. Ishita asks for Bhavana’s address and reaches her place. She goes inside and asks if Bhavana is there, a small girl tells her that she knows where Bhavana is.She sends her to a room and tells her that she is hidden there.Ishita goes inside and calls out for Bhavana. She says I have come to meet you please come out. She goes inside and sees that someone locked the door from outside. The lights also switch off. Ishita starts panicking that she is alone; nobody knows she is inside she tries calling but she has no network. She switches on the torchlight, but then her phone battery dies. Ishita looks for matchbox and finds one with only one stick, she lights a candle with it. She goes towards the switches and tries switching on the lights.

