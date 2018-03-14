Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 14 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Simmi tells Rayna to call Raman and blackmail him more. Rayna tells Raman that he shouldn't have told Ishita everything, but because he did Ishita has to die. She says that she will have to kill Ishita now and no one can stop her from doing so. Raman hysterically calls the entire family and sends them outside the house. The Bhallas go to the Iyers house and discuss their tensions about Raman's condition.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman thinks that he is going crazy and starts behaving erratically. He says that he doesn’t remember things. He thinks that he is a threat to the family. He agrees with Simmi and says that he should go to the asylum. Ishita gets furious and says that they should all stand beside Raman and support him in this difficult time. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode:

7:30-34 PM: Ishita tries to console Raman as he worries about his mental health. Ishita tells Raman that he is only undergoing a traumatic phase and is not sick. Ishita says that he will prove to him that it is the influence of the medicines. Simmi overhears the conversation and says that she will not let that happen. Raman panics over his condition.

7:36-38 PM: Simmi discusses with Param that she will execute her final plan that will leave everyone in shock. Aaliya tells Ishita that she has explained Adi that he needs to support Raman in these difficult times instead of sending him to the asylum. Ishita thanks her.

7:38-45 PM: Simmi tells Rayna to call Raman and blackmail him more. Rayna tells Raman that he shouldn't have told Ishita everything, but because he did Ishita has to die. She says that she will have to kill Ishita now and no one can stop her from doing so. Raman hysterically calls the entire family and sends them outside the house. The Bhallas go to the Iyers house and discuss their tensions about Raman's condition.

7:51-59 PM: Raman goes into a panic mode. Simmi gloats in front of Ishita about her plan. Meanwhile, Raman prepares to end it all with a gun. Ishita requests Raman to open the door and not do anything dangerous. However, Raman leaves in his car.

