Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 15 January 2018, full episode written update: Raman goes to Mani's house to meet Ishita and apologise for his behaviour. She tries to avoid him, but he persists. Aditya gives Ruhi a lesson in work ethics.

The episode begins with Shagun comforting Ishita that and telling her that she should treat it like her home only. Mani tries to ease the situation by indulging her in a playful banter and saying that she would always lose to him in ludo when they were in college. Shagun says that they must play again. Meanwhile, Ruhi is frustrated in her office and takes out her anger on an employee, Rajiv.

Ruhi goes to the storeroom to find a file when suddenly someone locks the door. She tries to call Shweta and realises that there’s no network connection in the room. She vents about how such things only happen to her. Her employees enjoy her helplessness in the video footage while Aditya comes. He questions them and they say that Ruhi treats them as her slaves. Aditya says that he understands their predicament but this is not the right way to do treat someone.

Aditya rescues Ruhi and tries to make her understand that she is also at fault because of her work ethics. He advises her to behave nicely with everyone lest anyone make a viral video of her. Mani discusses his friendship with Shagun and tells her that he would happily do anything for Ishita’s happiness.

Aditya tells Raman about their business projects. Raman gets angry at the servant over the poorly made tea and he shouts at her. Aditya understands the reason behind his overreaction and says that he can share what he is troubling him. Raman shares what happened at the office with Ishita. Aditya suggests that he should apologise to Ishita. He fumbles but then agrees to do that. Raman goes to Mani and Shagun’s house. Ishita gets scared because of the promise that she made to Bhalla ji. She doesn’t want to break her promise. Shagun tries to ward him off while Ishita hides and goes inside the bedroom.

Meanwhile, employees try to go away early from work and Ruhi starts scolding them. But it’s all a pretence and she reveals that she has new year gifts for all of them because of the amount of hard work they all do. She also apologises to them for being rude. Shweta gets tensed about the expensive gifts that Ruhi is distributing. She tells her that what will she tell Raman Sir when he asks about the ‘petty cash’.

Raman knocks on the door but Ishita tries to stall him. He tells her to open the door but she doesn’t. He tells her that he was upset because she cares about everyone, but she didn’t even come to see him in the office. Ishita is helpless, although she desperately wants to see his face, she can’t. Raman pleads with her to open the door. He says that he won’t leave until and unless she opens the door and forgives her.

Aditya is elated and asks Neelu didi if there is something sweet in the house. He tells Romi about what happened and he is extremely happy to learn that. They are about to go to Bengali market to have some sweets. Mihika sees them and tells them that Raman will never bring Ishita back to the house. Meanwhile, Raman persists outside Ishita’s door.

In the precap, Ishita comes to Raman’s house disguised as Shanno, a banjara.