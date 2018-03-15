Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 15 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Ishita frantically follows Raman to find out where he was going. He meets Rayna and she asks if he is ready to kill her husband. Raman points the gun at her and says that he will kill her and put an end to everything. Ishita is shocked to see this and tries to stop him. In the confusion that follows, Simmi fires the bullet at Ishita and Raman thinks that he has killed her.

In the previous Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Simmi tells Rayna to call Raman and blackmail him more. Rayna tells Raman that he shouldn’t have told Ishita everything, but because he did Ishita has to die. She says that she will have to kill Ishita now and no one can stop her from doing so. Raman hysterically calls the entire family and sends them outside the house. The Bhallas go to the Iyers house and discuss their tensions about Raman’s condition. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: Ishita frantically follows Raman to find out where he was going. He meets Rayna and she asks if he is ready to kill her husband. Raman points the gun at her and says that he will kill her and put an end to everything. Ishita is shocked to see this and tries to stop him. Raman tells her to move.

7:34-39 PM: Raman accidentally fires the bullet and it hits Ishita. However, it turns out that Simmi had the bullet in hand. Simmi gestures Rayna to run away from behind the trees. As Raman is trying to tell Ishita to open her eyes, Simmi locks his car and takes away the keys. Adi and Romi find Raman and they take Ishita to the hospital.

7:42-52 PM: The family reaches the hospital and everyone is shocked to see Ishita. Raman blames himself for killing Ishita. Simmi tells Param that she killed Ishita and send Rayna away to another city. She says that this is her revenge for her daughter. Raman will slowly grow more insane with the guilt of Ishita’s death and will go to the asylum. The can live in peace thereafter.

7:55-59 PM: As the inspector comes, Raman surrenders and tells him to arrest him because he is the murderer. Romi and Mihika try to tell the inspector that Raman is mentally unstable at the moment and isn’t aware of what he is saying. The family worries about Ishita and Raman reminisces about his past moments with Ishita.

