In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we get to know that Raman doesn’t regain his memory. It was all only a part of Ishita’s dream. The kids try to stop Mihika from attending her own sangeet. Madhu gets angry with Mihika and scolds her. Simmi tries to create conflict between Madhu and Mihika and she makes them fight with each other. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:32 PM: The episode begins with a fight between Mihika and Madhu. Mihika complains about how Madhu has always favoured Ishita over her. She says that Ishita is great at trapping rich guys. Madhu warns her to stop and Mihika throws water at her face.

7:33PM-7:36 PM: Ishita comes and confronts Mihika for behaving rudely with Madhu. She pours wine all over her. Param takes the opportunity to intensify the drama and lights a matchstick. This puts Ishita’s clothes on fire. Raman comes and rescues Mihika. Simmi blames Ishita for the fire and continues accusing her.

7:40 PM: The blame game continues when Simmi brings in the story of how she killed a child from the past. Raman asks Param to call the police. Param dodges doing this because he might fall into trouble. Raman then tells Ishita to not come to the wedding. Simmi then says that Ishita should apologise to Mihika. Raman says that she should fold her hands and apologise. Ishita has to comply. When Raman goes away, Simmi goes about winning the challenge.

7:45 PM: Ishita is dejected about what happened to Mihika. Ruhi, Adi and Pihu encourage her to not lose hope because she has to set an example for them. Ishita gets inspired and says that she will fight for them.

7:51 PM: Shagun comes to the Iyers house. Madhu and Shagun decide something for the Haldi ceremony. Pihu, Adi, Ruhi and Adi decide to ruin the Haldi ceremony in the evening. Simmi comes and warns them against it. She says that if they do anything they will she will take strict action.

7:58 PM: Madhu comes to Mihika’s Haldi ceremony and is apologetic about all that happened. Simmi says that she can’t be there. Raman says that Mihika should take that call. Mihika and Madhu reconcile.