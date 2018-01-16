Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 16 January 2018, full episode written update: Raman pleads with Ishita, but she refuses to let him in her room. Raman leaves in anger. Ishita and Shagun find out the truth about the pills. Ishita comes to the Bhalla household disguised as Shanno

The episode begins with Shagun complaining about Raman’s stubborn nature and how he will not budge from the door. She decides to do something and sends her a message. Then she goes and tells her to open. Shagun only lets her in and asks Ishita if she wants to meet Raman. They playact to ward off Raman. Ishita says that she has to go to dinner and he can’t force her to meet him. Raman goes away and refuses to ever meet her again.

Simmi vents about Romi. As Aditya and Romi come in with sweets, Simmi throws everything away and scolds them for sending Raman away to Ishita. They shout at each other. Romi shouts at Mihika also for treating Ishita the way she did. Mihika storms off in anger. As Raman comes in, Simmi and Param start acting about how she wasn’t aware of how Ishita had come to the hospital. She refuses to eat and goes away. Param brings pizza and they relish as a celebration of their plans. Meanwhile, Raman and Ishita reminisce about the past.

The next day Aaliya informs Ishita that Raman didn’t eat anything last night. Ishita is worried about Raman and she tells Shagun how Simmi has made life hell for everyone. Shagun invites Ishita to come with her to the NGO. Everyone is having breakfast at the Bhalla household, but Simmi is not at the table. Meanwhile, the members at Shagun’s NGO protest at the hospital against the fraud doctor. It is the same doctor who treated Raman.

Ishita tells Shagun about that doctor and they figure out that he must have been lying about the pills. They go to the nurse and ask for his file. She says that she can’t disclose anyone’s file randomly, but Shagun uses her position to coerce her into it. They take the file to the doctor who informs them that Raman had the attack because of the pills. The doctor also tells them that if he doesn’t stop taking pills, he might have a nervous breakdown.

Ishita and Shagun wonder about how they would stop Simmi and Param. Ishita decides to protect her husband and go to the Bhalla household in disguise, that way she would be able to protect her husband and also uphold Bhalla ji’s promise. Raman tries to convince Simmi to have breakfast, but she pretends to be upset. Meanwhile, Shagun knocks at the door and pretends as though someone from the NGO was about to come to the Bhalla household.

Ishita makes her grand entry as Shanno. In the precap, Ishita pretends to be a servant who wants to work at the Bhalla household. Simmi tries to see her face, but Ishita resists.