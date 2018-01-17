The episode begins with Shanno coming into the Bhalla household. Shagun says that Shanno has come from a village to their NGO, she wants to work in order to fend for her children in the village. She requests them to keep her as their maid. After she insists for a while and Shanno acts, Raman relents.

Shanno has a big veil and Simmi tries to see her face. But Shanno resists and a tussle ensues between the two. Shanno’s face is burnt and Simmi turns away. Raman tells Simmi that no one should misbehave with people who work in their family. They finally accept her. Shagun takes her to a dingy room where she will live. Ishita says that she can go to any extent to save their family.

Simmi tells Param that she felt that she recognized Shanno’s voice. She also says that Shagun is her greatest supporter so they must be planning something together. Shanno may just be their pawn against them. She has already come under Raman’s good books. Shagun worries about Ishita, but she says that she will always keep her veil on.

Param calls and finds out that Ishita has gone out of the country for a business trip with Ashok. This was a part of Ishita’s elaborate plan. Param and Simmi decide that they have to be vigilant about Shanno. Raman asks Shagun about Ishita and fumbles. Mihika and Shagun understand that he is missing Ishita. Mihika informs Simmi about it.

Shanno acts and tells Raman to not go out of the house to eat. He says that he won’t eat until his sister, Simmi, does. Shanno cunningly feeds her and packs food for Raman. Meanwhile, Ruhi orders pizza for everyone in the office. Shweta is worried about the amount of money she is spending. Neelu raises concern about how Raman easily trusts anyone. But she is just acting because she knows about Ishita’s plan.

Raman comes to the office and gets angry at Shweta for not attending the meeting that she was supposed to. However, Shweta informs him that the meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. Mihika tells Simmi that it is fishy for Ishita to be out of the country just when Shanno came into their house. Ishita goes to Ruhi’s room and goes through her stuff. She starts reminiscing about her but Param comes behind.

In the precap, Shanno goes through the belongings in Simmi’s room and she comes in.