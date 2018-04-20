Ishita and Raman get relieved of the dangers. Ruhi too stays alert about Ishita. Ishita wants to solve Bhavna’s troubles. Aaliya asks Adi why did he fire Neha from work. She asks him not to be unfair. Adi tells her that he did this on Mani’s saying. They both start judging each other’s capabilities. Roshni arrives at the wrong time and faces Aaliya’s wrath. Adi scolds Aaliya for insulting Roshni. Adi and Aaliya get distant further.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman wakes up and regains his memory. He hugs Ishita. She asks are you fine. Raman says Ananya is hurt, nothing will happen to you, tell Simmi nothing will happen, Ruhi thank God you didn’t marry Nikhil, he isn’t right man for you. He hugs Ruhi. Ishita asks do you remember everything. Raman says of course. She tests him. They all smile. Ishita hugs Raman. Mrs. Bhalla says Baisakhi got happiness for us, its a good start for us. Raman hugs everyone and smiles. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: Ruhi tells Ishita that Simmi has plotted to kill her. She says Simmi and Parmeet are still trying hard to separate you and dad. She presents the evidence against Simmi. Ruhi loses her cool knowing Simmi’s evil motives. She confronts Simmi for pushing Ishita down the stairs. She scolds Simmi for harming Ishita and Raman. Simmi denies the blames. She has plotted to kill Ishita before. The family members don’t believe Simmi, knowing her past. Simmi tells them that she would have killed Ishita before if she had to. Ruhi scolds Simmi. The police finds the real culprit. Raman gets his memory back and gets more protective about Ishita.

9:07-12 PM: The police tells Raman that they have got the CCTV footage which can prove them the truth. They spot Bhavna in the video footage. Raman tries to catch Bhavna. Bhavna acts mentally unstable. Ishita tells Raman that she has told him about Bhavna before. Ruhi warns Simmi against hurting Ishita. She tells Simmi that she will expose her in front of the family if she doesn’t change.

9:17-30 PM: Ishita and Raman get relieved of the dangers. Ruhi too stays alert about Ishita. Ishita wants to solve Bhavna’s troubles. Aaliya asks Adi why did he fire Neha from work. She asks him not to be unfair. Adi tells her that he did this on Mani’s saying. They both start judging each other’s capabilities. Roshni arrives at the wrong time and faces Aaliya’s wrath. Adi scolds Aaliya for insulting Roshni. Adi and Aaliya get distant further. Aaliya accuses him for growing his bond with Roshni. Raman and Ishita have sweet moments. He helps her in work. Ishita asks him to do his own work. She asks him to go and shop for grocery.

9:13-15 PM: Raman tries to know about Bhavna. He learns that Bhavna wants to meet him. He accepts Bhavna’s request. He meets Bhavna at the mental asylum, who apologizes for hurting Ishita. She tells him that she was possessed by Sonakshi’s spirit. He doesn’t believe her. She asks him to believe her words, she really wants to help her. Someone calls Ishita to trap her and informs her about Raman’s accident. Ishita gets trapped by a hidden danger. Ishita finds a way to confront Sonakshi and know her motives.

