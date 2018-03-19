Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 19 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Simmi pushes Ishita and goes away. Mihika comes and picks Ishita up. She sees that Raman's water bottle had fallen over Raman's diary. Ishita smells it and finds out that it contains a chemical. She sends it for forensic test and tells Mihika that they might have figured out Simmi's plan.

In the previous episode Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman brings Ishita home from the hospital. Later, Ishita and Mihika find an unusual chemical on the pages of Raman’s diary. Simmi tells Shagun and Raman that they are going back to Delhi as she has worked there. Shagun asks why so soon. Simmi manipulated them and Raman thinks of informing Ishita. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:33-37 PM: Raman, Romi and Adi are sad because Ishita has lost her eyesight. The doctor tells them to give her some space so that she can recover with their support. The scene shifts to six days later and Ishita brings Raman home. Raman helps her to become familiar with her own house although she is blind now.

7:38-45 PM: Raman tells Ishita once they get an eye donor Ishita will be able to see again. The next day Raman makes breakfast for Ishita. Simmi humiliates Ishita for her blindness. Ishita challenges Simmi that she will expose her. Simmi tells her that she is already blind and will not be able to do anything. Ishita says that she knows all of Simmi’s secret.

7:49-52 PM: Simmi pushes Ishita and goes away. Mihika comes and picks Ishita up. She sees that Raman’s water bottle had fallen over Raman’s diary. Ishita smells it and finds out that it contains a chemical. She sends it for forensic test and tells Mihika that they might have figured out Simmi’s plan.

7:57-59 PM: Mihika doesn’t understand why Ishita wants to send the diary for the test. She says that the water has a pungent. They plan to forge the writing in the diary and send the diary for the test. Ishita hopes to find out the truth about Simmi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App