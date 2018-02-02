Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 2 February 2018, full episode written update: A prospective bride, chosen by Simmi, comes to meet Raman. She leaves on seeing his anger issues. Aaliya tells Ishita about the moneylender. Later, she goes to meet him alone and he starts harassing her.

The episode begins with the blackmailer calling Aaliya who tells her to bring the amount to him. Raman brings Romi back from Ishita’s house and calls all the family members out. He tells everyone that no one is supposed to visit Ishita’s house. Raman tells Simmi and Mihika that he is ready to meet prospective suitors. When Raman leaves, Romi says that he will make sure that Ishita doesn’t sign the papers. Mrs Bhalla also supports Simmi and Mihika in their plan.

Ishita discusses the issue of lack of any evidence to proof Raman’s loss of memory. Aaliya decides to tell Pihu about her problem, but seeing her talk with Ruhi she thinks that she can only tell Ishita about it. While she s telling Ishita, Simmi and the Bhallas meet the suitor. Param notices Ishita and tells her that her best option would be to sign the divorce papers. When Raman meets the suitor, he only keeps thinking about Ishita. Raman gets annoyed when she gives her a list of the things she expects from the marriage.

Raman gets very angry at seeing the list. The Bhallas tell her to go away. In a flashback, we see how Ishita’s brother instigated her to behave this way. The suitor goes away after seeing Raman’s anger issues. Aditya calls Ishita to ask if she knows where Aaliya is. Ishita gets worried about her. Ishita calls her and asks her where she is. Aaliya tells her about the moneylender and asks her to come to the address as soon as she can.

The blackmailer starts harassing Aaliya. Aaliya tries to escape but the blackmailer points a gun at her. He forces her to sign on the property papers of Ritiya Bhalla and transfer the property to his name. Ishita hears a gunshot from a distance.