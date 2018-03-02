Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 2 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Ishita helps Pihu with the homework. Raman is happy to see their bonding. At the breakfast table in the morning, Simmi taunts Ishita. Ishita taunts her back. Raman notices Ishita and tells her that she can't talk like this with Simmi. Shagun reveals everything to Ishita. Ishita thinks that Nikhil deserves to be punished, but if they can get to Param through Nikhil than it isn't a very bad deal.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the episode begins with Nikhil threatening to expose Param as he tells him to come and meet him. Raman and Ruhi share a light-hearted moment. Simmi is angry to see this. Shagun goes to meet Nikhil at the jail and sees Param there. She is confused and later asks Nikhil about it! Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:32-38 PM: Ishita helps Pihu with the homework. Raman is happy to see their bonding. Pihu sees Raman and calls him in. She insists that Ishita and Raman should together put her to sleep. The scene shifts and Shagun has a discussion whatever Nikhil told her with Mani. Mani thinks that Ishita should take the final decision on this. Ishita and Raman share a romantic moment.

7:40-44 PM: Param tells Simmi that whenever Ishita comes near him he gets furious. Simmi says that she will play such a game with her that even Raman will want to throw her out of the house. At the breakfast table in the morning, Simmi taunts Ishita. Ishita taunts her back.

7:49-52 PM: Raman notices Ishita and tells her that she can’t talk like this with Simmi. Mrs Bhalla also warns her. Simmi gloats in front of her again. Ishita tries to help Raman in finding his file and Raman lashes out at her because of her behaviour with Simmi.

7:55-57 PM: Ishita talks with Aliya and Ruhi that she doesn’t know who is still giving Raman the pills. Mihika comes with ice-cream and then she receives a number of gifts from Romi. Ishita advises her to give a chance to Romi and call him.

7:58-59 PM: Shagun reveals everything to Ishita. Ishita thinks that Nikhil deserves to be punished, but if they can get to Param through Nikhil than it isn’t a very bad deal.

