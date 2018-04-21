Ishita asks the girl to stop the drama as she knows that ghosts do not exist. She says that she was earlier scared but later realised that you wanted to play with her fear. The girl says leave me, else it won’t be good.Ishita asks why are you troubling me, you tried to show that the cab driver is dead, Bhavna and you all are involved, what’s the matter, what do you want, tell me, I will call police.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman and Ishita have sweet moments. He helps her in work. Ishita asks him to do his own work. She asks him to go and shop for grocery. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: The Episode starts with Ishita calling Raman. She is unable to contact Alya or anyone else so she writes a note and sticks on the fridge. Her phone falls.Raman reaches home and finds Ishita’s broken phone back. Ruhi comes and says she must be with Amma. She gets Ishita’s note that reads Raman met with an accident, so I m leaving in hurry. He reads the address. Ishita reaches a spooky place and looks for Raman. She gets shocked seeing a woman. Ishita stares at her. The girl goes close to her. Ishita catches her and ties her around the pillar.

9:07-12 PM: Ishita asks the girl to stop the drama as she knows that ghosts do not exist. She says that she was earlier scared but later realised that you wanted to play with her fear. The girl says leave me, else it won’t be good.Ishita asks why are you troubling me, you tried to show that the cab driver is dead, Bhavna and you all are involved, what’s the matter, what do you want, tell me, I will call police.

9:13-15 PM: The girl tells Ishita that she is not Sonakshi, she is Arushi, Sonakshi’s twin sister, the news you read was right, Sonakshi committed suicide in London, she was an illegal immigrant there, I was taking revenge for her death. Ishita asks from whom. The girl says its a big scandal, rich people take advantage of poor people, they exploit the poor people, who get helpless to give up their lives. Ishita asks what do you mean.

9:17-30 PM: Arushi says my sister died because of that company owner. Ishita asks who was he. Arushi says Raman bhalla, so I was after you to snatch you from Raman. Ishita says shut up, do you know what you are saying. Arushi says I m not mad, this is the truth. Raman finds the door locked. He calls out Ishita and knocks.Arushi says please don’t tell anything to your family, don’t go to the police, I lost my sister, there are many victims like her. Ishita says I trust my husband, he can never do this, go from here, I will find out and let you know. Ishita comes out and hugs Raman and Ruhi. She says sorry, I m fine, I will tell everything at home.

