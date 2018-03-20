Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 20 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: As Raman searches for the planner, Mihika brings in the fake one just in time. Ishita gets a call from Dr Venkatesh who informs him about the traces of psychiatric medicine in the planner. Ishita is shocked to hear this. Ashok comes to meet Ishita and asks her for a favour. Ashok leaves without disclosing what is there in the letter.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman brings Ishita home from the hospital. He tells her that once they find an eye donor things will be fine for Ishita. Later, Ishita and Mihika find an unusual chemical on the pages of Raman’s diary. Ishita sends it for a forensic test and hopes to finally expose Simmi. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-33 PM: The episode begins with Simmi telling Param how she planned to drug Raman despite all the vigilant people in the house. She made a paste of the chemical and put it on every page of the planner because no one would be able to catch her plan then. Param lauds her plan and Simmi says that the blind Ishita will never be able to find out their truth.

7:36-41 PM: As Raman searches for the planner, Mihika brings in the fake one just in time. Ishita gets a call from Dr Venkatesh who informs him about the traces of psychiatric medicine in the planner. Ishita is shocked to hear this. Ashok comes to meet Ishita and asks her for a favour. Ashok leaves without disclosing what is there in the letter.

7:42-51 PM: Romi reads the letter out loud and tells Ishita that Ashok has reached the last stage of cancer. His body has rejected the treatment so he has decided to donate his eyes to Ishita after he dies. Simmi overhears this and panics. Param says that she will handle the situation.

7:56-59 PM: Simmi tells Mrs Bhalla that she wants to do a special puja for Raman and the well-being of the family. She tells that Ishita won’t come to the puja because of the ‘havan’ as the smoke would strain her eyes. Mrs Bhalla invites Mrs Iyer for the puja. Simmi has another plan!

