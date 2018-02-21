Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 21 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Mihika tells Simmi that they want to follow a particular South-Indian tradition in her wedding. To the kids' dismay, the wedding takes place. They are unable to find Ishita. Pihu and Ruhi cry. Later, in a dramatic reveal it comes to light that it was Ishita under the veil all along.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman decides to marry Mihika despite Pihu’s request. Param and the blackmailer kidnap Ishita and hide her in a box. Ishita is unconscious but once she regains consciousness she tries to escape. The kids try to look for Ishita but none of their efforts are successful. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

7:32 PM: The episode begins with a conversation between Mihika and Simmi. Mihika wants Raman to follow one South-Indian tradition during the wedding which she has always wanted. Simmi agrees. Pihu and the Iyers worry about Ishita.

7:37 PM: The baaraatis come and everyone starts singing and dancing. Meanwhile, Adi looks for Ishita. Aliya calls up Ashok and enquires about her whereabouts. Ashok assures her that he will check. Shagun comes to ask about Ishita. Ruhi and Adi tell her that they still don’t know anything about her. They panic as the wedding is about to begin.

7:42-7:46 PM: The Iyers try to plead with the Bhallas to call off the wedding. Madhu refuses to do the kanyadaan. Mr Bhalla says that he will do it if they don’t. Pihu and Ruhi cry to see the proceedings of the wedding. Shagun tries to console them. Mihika and Raman get married in front of their eyes to their dismay.

7:55 PM: Simmi calls everyone to be a part of the family picture after the marriage. The kids are reluctant to go. In a dramatic moment, Raman’s wife lifts the veil off when it is revealed that it was Ishita who got married to Raman all along. Everyone is surprised.