Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 21 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update:

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as Raman searches for the planner, Mihika brings in the fake one just in time. Ishita gets a call from Dr Venkatesh who informs him about the traces of psychiatric medicine in the planner. Ishita is shocked to hear this. Ashok comes to meet Ishita and asks her for a favour. Ashok leaves without disclosing what is there in the letter. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohbbatein.

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with a stranger who comes and informs Neelu that her brother has had an accident. She asks for Ishita’s permission and leaves the house. Ishita is alone in the house and it is all a part of Simmi’s plan. The entire Bhalla family is in the ‘havan’.

7:36-39 PM: Raman has a foreboding about something bad that might happen with Ishita. Meanwhile, as a part of Simmi’s plan, the stranger searches for the evidence that Ishita has against her in the house. Ishita feels that there is someone in the house.

7:40-42 PM: As Ishita searches around the house, it turns out that Pihu is there in the house because she didn’t go to Kshitija’s house. Ishita then overhears the stranger talking in the house and finds out that he wants to kill her. Simmi orders him to kill her.

7:45-55 PM: Pihu and Ishita find out ways to get some help. They make a cryptic message in a paper and try to throw it out the window to the watchman. In a dramatic moment, the stranger just comes to the room but they are able to hide behind the door.

7:56-59 PM: Ishita tells Pihu that she will try to get help from someone but for that, she will have to lock herself in the cupboard. As she comes out, the stranger sees her. Ishita understands this and tries to manipulate him by making up a story about the evidence.

