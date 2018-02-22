Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 22 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with the big reveal that Ishita is married to Raman again. Everyone is happy, other than Simmi and Param. The family members rejoice at their marriage but Raman is angry and he goes away. Ishita slowly reveals how she got out of Param's trap. Mihika was also a part of the plan.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mihika tells Simmi that they want to follow a particular South-Indian tradition in her wedding. To the kids’ dismay, the wedding takes place. They are unable to find Ishita. Pihu and Ruhi cry. Later, in a dramatic reveal it comes to light that it was Ishita under the veil all along. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:31-36 PM: The episode begins with the big reveal that it was Ishita who actually married Raman again. Pammi Aunty and the Iyers are extremely happy to hear this. Pihu, Ruhi and the other kids rejoice. Raman is confused and Simmi says that she must have played a game. Raman leaves the place in anger.

7:40 PM: Param is infuriated because Ishita foils all his plans. Simmi tries to get rid of Ishita and demands an answer. Ishita is calm and says that she will reveal everything once Param, her husband and the ‘Mastermind’, comes.

7:42-45 PM: Ishita makes fun of Param’s failed plan to kidnap and kill her. She says that she exposed Param’s plan to the blackmailer and convinced him that Param is playing him. Simmi questions her about Mihika. Mihika comes and is shocked to see Ishita as the bride.

7:51-53 PM: Raman drives back home in anger with Mr and Mrs Bhalla when he accidentally hits someone riding a bike. Mihika is distraught about Ishita and Raman’s marriage. She sobs and says that Ishita always comes in between her happiness.

7:58 PM: Mihika says that she won’t leave Ishita at peace for what she has done to her. She comes furiously to hit Ishita. She then starts laughing hysterically and it is revealed that she is also a part of their plan. Mihika and Ishita hug it out!

