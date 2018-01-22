Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 22 January 2018, full episode written update: Raman is desperate to meet Ishita. Simmi and Raman follow Ishita in a cafe and find out that she is with Ashok but hasn't left the country. Ashok is sick and Ishita disguised as Shanno comes to meet her. Simmi and Raman follow her.

The episode begins with Raman and Shanno discussing Ishita. Shanno teases him for missing Ishita and she tells him to tell her that he loves him when she calls him. After he leaves in anger, Shanno (Ishita) thinks to herself that Raman is missing her and she feels overjoyed.

Simmi is crying. Shanno comes and starts giving her a head massage. She thinks to herself if she could help her. She probes further and tries to find out what is troubling her. Shanno butters her and tries to gain her trust. Simmi is happy to know that at least someone in the house cares about her. Raman comes and questions her about Ashok and Ishita.

Simmi says that it is impossible that Ashok and Ishita are not together. Shanno gets worried and she calls Ashok to devise a plan. Raman and Simmi wait for Ishita in a cafe. Ishita comes and pretends to talk to Ashok lovingly. Raman eavedrops and wonders about who she is talking with. She says that they will organise a big Lohri party but they won’t invite him.

Simmi returns home and enquires about Shanno. She says that she had gone to the market flowers for Simmi’s daughters birthday. Shanno is removing her makeup at night when she gets a call. She leaves immediately because Ashok is not well. Meanwhile, Ishita gets suspicious about Shanno and she sees Shanno leaving the house. Raman also comes and they start following Shanno.

They see Shanno entering Ashok’s house and they follow her inside as well. They call out for Shanno and when she comes out Simmi questions her. Shanno cooks up a story about her brother. She says that she will stay back to take care of her brother. She calls the doctor for Ashok after they leave.

Ashok thanks Ishita for taking care of him. She says that she won’t leave until his fever dissipates. Raman is unable to sleep and Ishita looks tensed. In the precap, Shagun sees Raman’s car and tries to inform Ishita about it.