Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 22 March 2018, full episode highlights: Ishita is attacked and threatens to expose Param. Param blackmails her by saying that he knows about the truth behind Ananya's murder and the fact that Pihu killed her. Param warns Ishita against opening her mouth by putting Pihu's future at stake. He strikes a bargain with her and says that if she doesn't open her mouth they will stop giving the medicine to Raman.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman has a foreboding about something bad that might happen with Ishita. Meanwhile, as a part of Simmi’s plan, the stranger searches for the evidence that Ishita has against her in the house. Ishita feels that there is someone in the house. Pihu and Ishita find out ways to get some help. They make a cryptic message in a paper and try to throw it out the window to the watchman. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-35 PM: Ishita continues to manipulate the stranger that Simmi had hired to retrieve the evidence and kill her. She locks him in and destroys all the lights in the house. But the stranger finds him in the kitchen. In the tussle that ensues, Ishita retrieves the knife from him and runs away in the dark.

7:35-39 PM: The stranger manages to find her with the help of the little light that was coming out of the refrigerator. But Raman arrives just in time with the police and saves her from getting killed. Simmi is worried that things might not be going according to plan and tells Param to check on the Bhalla household.

7:40-43 PM: The police interrogate the stranger and he doesn’t reveal anything. Param pretends to be angry with the stranger for trying to harm Ishita. He tries to put the blame of trying to steal valuables from their house. Ishita is convinced that all of it was Param’s plan. As Raman goes to check on Pihu, Param reveals his true self and gloats in front of Raman.

7:47-52 PM: Ishita threatens to expose Param and Simmi and says that she knows about the psychiatric medicine in the planner. Param blackmails her by saying that he knows about the truth behind Ananya’s murder and the fact that Pihu killed her. He knows that Ishita was trying to save Pihu. He saw it all in the CCTV camera and also knows that it was an accident. However, Simmi doesn’t know about it.

7:56-59 PM: Param warns Ishita against opening her mouth by putting Pihu’s future at stake. He strikes a bargain with her and says that if she doesn’t open her mouth they will stop giving the medicine to Raman. Ishita follows Param’s instructions and gives a fabricated statement to the police.

