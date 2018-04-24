Ruhi comes and asks what truth, are you blackmailing Ishimaa, I will expose you and Simmi. Ishita stops her. Ruhi asks why are you scared of him, he can’t do anything. Simmi comes and scolds Ruhi. She defends Parmeet. Ruhi says you are the world’s best actor, you act in front of everyone and then hidingly meet him, stop it now, I will expose you.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Arushi gives Ishita the proof of Sonakshi being recruited to London. She shows her the papers with Raman’s sign. Ishita gets shocked. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: The Episode starts with Ishita taking Romi’s help to know about the recruiting company. Romi shows his friend’s wedding DVD. Romi says this is Rajat, he was mad about Simmi, he liked her a lot and befriended me to be with her. She laughs. He says I had to break his heart, I told him Simmi is married, she met him when she went to London. Ishita thinks maybe Simmi and Parmeet have misused the recruiting company in an illegal way, maybe Raman doesn’t know about it.

9:07-12 PM: Shravan goes out with his friends and finds that his credit card is blocked.The manager says I agree you are our regular customer, but we have to do our job if you can’t pay in cash then… Shravan says you can keep my gold chain, I will give cash tomorrow and take my chain. Ishita comes to Simmi’s room and says its no way to question Simmi, I should ask Parmeet. She says you have taken advantage of Raman’s illness, you used to recruit people illegally. He says what rubbish, Simmi and I don’t do this work. She says stop this drama, I have proof. He says fine, you go and show everyone, you know what can happen if I speak up, Pihu won’t be saved, shall I tell everyone the truth.

9:13-15 PM: Ruhi comes and asks what truth, are you blackmailing Ishimaa, I will expose you and Simmi. Ishita stops her. Ruhi asks why are you scared of him, he can’t do anything. Simmi comes and scolds Ruhi. She defends Parmeet. Ruhi says you are the world’s best actor, you act in front of everyone and then hidingly meet him, stop it now, I will expose you. Parmeet says Ishita is blaming me again. Ruhi says Simmi and Parmeet took over entire business, to divert Raman’s attention, Parmeet gave him recruitment business idea, Raman got busy in it and didn’t focus on his own business, he managed it alone, why were you scared of Parmeet, tell me what’s the matter, I can help you. Ishita says I wish I could tell you, I m sorry, I m doing this for our family’s good. Ruhi says its fine, you are brave, you are not alone in this, we all are with you.

9:17-30 PM: Raman says I have made the recruitment list as you had asked for it. Ishita checks the list and says how can this happen, Sonakshi’s list isn’t there, its impossible. Raman comes back and hears her. He asks whose name did I forget, what happened. She says I was wondering that you forgot to add someone’s name. He says I complete my work always, running a recruitment business is not easy, documents need to be checked. Ishita says I don’t know. He asks don’t you believe me. She says no, this business is new, you never told me about it. He says we have seen a lot of ups and downs, I m impulsive, I started this business when I forgot things. She says maybe you missed out on details. He says I double check everything, I m hungry, come on fast. He goes. She says Raman isn’t lying, but Arushi has proof, what could be the missing link.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App