Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 23 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with Mihika and Ishita recalling the past and how they were always a part of the plan. They were together trying to ruin Simmi and Param's evil plan. Simmi and Param are shocked. Later, Shagun slaps Param.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the episode begins with the big reveal that Ishita is married to Raman again. Everyone is happy, other than Simmi and Param. The family members rejoice at their marriage but Raman is angry and he goes away. Ishita slowly reveals how she got out of Param’s trap. Mihika was also a part of the plan. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Mihika reconciling with all of her family members. She then gloats in front of Simmi and Param for failing to create a divide between two sisters. Mihika then narrates the story of how she got together with Ishita. She recalls the story of Pooja who told her that Romi never cheated on her.

7:37-43 PM: Ishita convinces her to give Romi and her relationship a second chance. In the entire sequence of the flashback, Romi also tells Mihika that he would do anything for a chance to be with her again. Then Ishita reveals her plan to help Raman regain his memory. They falter but eventually agree to be a part of the plan.

7:51 PM: After the flashback ends, Shagun comes and rebukes Simmi as well as Param. She tries to throw Simmi out of the house and when Param tries to stop her, she slaps him.

7:57 PM: Ishita emotionally chides Simmi for all that she has done to ruin her life with Raman. She happily says that she has gotten married to Raman once and now she is married to him again. No matter what, she says that they will always be ahead of her.

In the precap, Raman refuses to accept the marriage. Later when Ishita shows him pictures of their previous marriage so that he remembers his past, he suffers from a seizure.

