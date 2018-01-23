Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 23 January 2018, full episode written update: Shanno comes back to the Bhalla household as Ishita and Simmi save her from Mrs Bhalla's anger. She insists that Raman eat his food. Then she has to go the office and sign papers before Raman can see her.

The episode starts with Ishita waking and finding out that Ashok is no longer suffering from fever. She says that she Simmi may come to take her. Ashok says Raman might come since he thinks she is there. Ishita returns to the Bhalla household as Shanno and Mrs Bhalla scolds her for coming so late. Simmi explains everything to her about Shanno’s brother.

Simmi asks Shanno to go and clean things. She also tells him to please Raman because he is upset and didn’t have breakfast. She comes to Raman and knocks the door. During the conversation, she tells him to stay away from Ishita.

Shanno tells him to stay away from Ishita and he says that he is not like Ashok. Simmi looks on and says Shanno is great, she has impressed Raman. Simmi thanks Shanno for being sweet and caring for the house like no one else did before. She starts crying.

Ishita soon gains Simmi’s trust by saying that she will find out about Ishita and Ashok. She thinks that she will soon get to know who is giving pills to Raman. Meanwhile, Ishita is in a fix about how she will meet Raman in the office or sign the papers. Ishita makes an excuse about her brother’s illness and leaves. Simmi tells her to come before the Lohri function. Ishita bolts the door and starts getting ready. Shagun tells her why is she taking the oath so seriously.

Romi comes and hears Raman, he opens the door. Raman tells him to hurry up since they have to go office.Shagun asks Ishita to go and sign the papers fast. Ishita asks Shweta in the office to give the project approval file fast. Shweta goes to get it. Aditya notices Ishita and asks her about the burnt mark on her face. She says that she just got it while cleaning the house.

Shagun sees Raman coming. Raman thinks that Ishita has left and wished that she had not. Ishita finds the paper and signs on them. As she is about to leave, Raman calls her. Shagun drives off. Raman runs after the car and calls out Ishita. He thinks why is she avoiding him like this. Romi asks what happened. Raman says that he doesn’t know what’s happening. He just wants to live with Ishita all the time.

Romi thinks this is called made for each other, Raman doesn’t remember Ishita but remembers their love. Romi suggests that he could invite her to the Lohri function and Raman agrees. In the precap, Raman gets sad when Ishita doesn’t come for the party.