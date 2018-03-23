Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 23 March 2018, full episode highlights: Shagun calls and thanks Raman for helping unprivileged children in her NGO by recruiting them. She invites him to come for the felicitation ceremony. Raman says that he will go only with Ishita. When it is time to go, Ashok comes so Ishita tells Raman to go because he will be late otherwise. Ashok gets a call from an unknown number when he is about to drive Ishita to the event. In that time, the stranger comes again and kidnaps Ishita.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita is attacked and threatens to expose Param. Param blackmails her by saying that he knows about the truth behind Ananya’s murder and the fact that Pihu killed her. Param warns Ishita against opening her mouth by putting Pihu’s future at stake. He strikes a bargain with her and says that if she doesn’t open her mouth they will stop giving the medicine to Raman. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-34 PM: Raman tends to Ishita and blames himself for all that has happened. Ishita tells him that he doesn’t have to do this. Ishita is glad that Raman has begun remembering things. Raman says that it is all because Ishita is with him. In the morning, Mrs Iyer makes idli-sambar for Ishita and she recognizes it just with the smell. Simmi is annoyed with Ishita.

7:35-39 PM: Shagun calls and thanks Raman for helping unprivileged children in her NGO by recruiting them. She invites him to come for the felicitation ceremony. Raman says that he will go only with Ishita. When it is time to go, Ashok comes so Ishita tells Raman to go because he will be late otherwise. When Raman goes, Ashok tells Ishita that he has made her the nominee of his property.

7:40-43 PM: Ashok undertakes a philosophical tone and tells Ishita that he only trusts her, so he is choosing her to invest his money and property in charitable work after his death. Ashok gets a call from an unknown number when he is about to drive Ishita to the event. In that time, the stranger comes again and kidnaps Ishita.

7:47-55 PM: The kidnapper ties a time bomb around Ishita’s waist. Raman, Romi, Ashok and others try to look for Ishita. The kidnapper calls Simmi and tells her to double the ransom. Simmi agrees and informs Param about it, but Param tells her that she has trapped herself now because the police might be tracking him.

7:57-59 PM: Param is angry with Simmi and tells her that they can’t give the money to the kidnapper. The kidnapper is furious because he doesn’t get the money. He says that he will take his revenge by killing Ishita.

