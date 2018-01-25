Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 25 January 2018, full episode written update: Raman dances with Ishita who comes in a mask. However, no one believes him. Simmi and Param decide that they have to be more vigilant of Ishita. Shanno fools Simmi by telling her that Ishita is controlling Raman through black magic.

The episode begins with Ishita and Raman dancing with each other in the Lohri function. Ishita mentions that Mrs Bhalla is calling him. As Raman goes to meet his mother, Ishita quickly changes into Shanno’s outfit. Meanwhile, Raman insists that he was dancing with Ishita. But no one believes him. Romi says that it is impossible since she is with Ashok. Simmi and Param discuss that they have to keep an eye on Ishita.

Mrs Bhalla complains about how Shanno always vanishes when there is some work. Shanno arrives and makes an excuse. Ishita notices how Ruhi is tensed. Ruhi gets a call from Nikhil and he harasses her on the phone. Ruhi is sacred and she locks herself up in a room. Shanno tries to come in her room and she comforts her. She puts her to sleep and gives her warm milk.

Param meets Nikhil and chides him for being there. Param says that if anyone sees him there will be a problem and he sends him away. Raman wonders if Ishita had come or not. He wonders if he is going crazy and asks Shanno if she is mad. He catches Shanno’s hand and enacts how he danced with Ishita, but he has a feeling of deja vu. As he is holding her hand, Mrs Bhalla comes in and starts scolding Shanno for holding hands with Raman.

Shanno then meets Simmi and tells her that she held Raman’s hand because she wanted to find out if Ishita had done some black magic on Raman. She makes convincing arguments and Simmi gets influenced. She gets worried about how she would control her brother and then the whole house. She asks Shanno for help, Ishita is elated at the success of her plan. Shanno gives her a drink and makes elaborate black magic tricks.

In the precap, Mihika tells everyone that Romi has named the shares after her. She is planning to sell all the shares, and will only not do so if Ishita divorces Raman.