Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 26 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Raman is still unconscious. The doctor comes and says that it was a result of an overwhelming amount of information. She tells Ishita that she has to take things slowly and patiently. Ishita also thinks that she has to find out how he is still taking those pills. Later, Ruhi reveals to Ishita that she got molested by Nikhil.

Six teenagers were killed and another battling for his life after a speeding train hit them in Hapur (Image for representation purpose)

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the episode begins with Mihika and Ishita recalling the past and how they were always a part of the plan. They were together trying to ruin Simmi and Param’s evil plan. Simmi and Param are shocked. Later, Shagun slaps Param. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-33 PM: The episode begins with a tussle between the Bhallas and Ishita’s family because Raman is unconscious. Ishita says that she is a doctor and knows what she is doing. Meanwhile, Simmi and Param discuss how they will make things worse for Raman by giving him more pills. Ishita wonders why Raman gets a seizure.

7:35 PM: The doctor who comes says that Raman cannot have an overload of information. She tells her that she has to be calm and patient with him. The doctor also tells her that someone is still giving Raman the pills. Ishita says that she will have to find out about the pills.

7:37-45 PM: Romi and Mihika share a light moment and Mihika says that she needs time to get along with him again. Ishita tells Simmi that she will not get undermined by her. The next day Raman confronts Mihika for misleading him to the marriage.

7:48-51 PM: At the breakfast table in the morning, Raman behaves rudely towards Ishita. Ishita feels bad but decides to not lose hope. She decides to start mending her relationship with the other family members in order to start afresh. She thinks of starting with Mrs Bhalla. She tries talking to her. Mrs Bhalla gets emotional and accuses her of taking away happiness from their family.

7:54-57 PM: Ruhi is furious about the kind of behaviour that is meted out to Ishita. She gets overwhelmed and tells Ishita to leave the house. Ishita understands that something is bothering her and insists that she tell her what it is. Ruhi reveals that Nikhil molested her. Ishita tells her that she should speak up against him so that guys like him cannot intimidate girls.

7:59 PM: Ishita tells Ruhi that she shouldn’t be scared. She tells her that she shouldn’t be silent or feel like she is at fault because it isn’t her fault. Ishita says that Simmi is a disgusting human being because she couldn’t even empathize with a woman’s feelings.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App