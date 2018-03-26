Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 26 March 2018, full episode highlights: On the way to the airport, the driver starts telling Ishita paranormal stories about a tree. She tells him to not make up weird stories and just check the bonnet or the engine. Ishita notices the silhouette of a woman from inside the car. She comes out and the driver tells him that the car is fine but it is still not working. A disembodied figure follows Ishita around. Something bad is about to happen.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ashok gets shot while trying to rescue Ishita. He tells Raman and the others that he wishes to donate his eyes to Ishita. After the surgery, Ishita regains her eyesight. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-34 PM: The episode begins with Raman fussing about not being able to find his watch. He then shares a romantic moment with Ishita and makes an impromptu plan of going to London with her. He says that they need a break. Meanwhile, Adi also wants to take Aaliya away for naturopathy.

7:35-38 PM: Aaliya doesn’t want to go and suggests that he should instead take Romi. Romi accepts the offer. Adi and Romi rejoice offer the fact that they were able to fool their respective wives. In reality, they are going to London to attend their friend’s bachelor party. Meanwhile, Raman and Ishita tell everyone they are going to Cherrapunji. Madhu decides to pull his leg.

7:39-43 PM: Madhu decides to prank Raman and pretends to be sick. Raman has to go to the airport without Ishita. Madhu tells her that she was just playing a game and quickly tells Ishita to go to the airport. Ishita gets on an unknown cab. Mihika and Neelu encounter something inauspicious. Mihika dismisses Neelu’s superstitions.

7:48-52 PM: The watchman comes to inform Mihika and Neelu that he didn’t get any cab. Mihika gets worried. Ishita gets a call which tells her that the boarding gate was closed. She tries to book the next flight. The car just stops on the way.

