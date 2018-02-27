Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 27 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Ishita is furious to learn about what Nikhil did with Ruhi. She slams Simmi for taking advantage of the situation and blackmailing Ruhi. Meanwhile, Ruhi tells Raman that she is his daughter. Raman says that she can call him 'papa'. Ishita and Ruhi are elated to see that Raman has remembered a part of his past.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman is still unconscious. The doctor comes and says that it was a result of an overwhelming amount of information. She tells Ishita that she has to take things slowly and patiently. Ishita also thinks that she has to find out how he is still taking those pills. Later, Ruhi reveals to Ishita that she got molested by Nikhil. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Ishita furiously going to Nikhil’s place. She doesn’t find him there and comes angrily to Simmi and slaps her. Ruhi tries to stop Ishita but fails. Raman comes in and Ruhi makes an excuse. Ishita continues slapping her and scolds her for blackmailing Ruhi. She warns her to stay away from her family. Simmi gloats and says that she will not be able to do anything.

7:39 PM: As Ruhi is taking the file, an old picture of Ishita, Raman and Ruhi falls down. When Raman sees that picture he acknowledges her as his daughter. Ruhi is overwhelmed to hear this. Raman asks why she didn’t tell this to him before. Ruhi says that the doctor had asked them to not do so. Raman says that now she can call him ‘papa’.

7:43-49 PM: Raman asks what Ishita is doing in the picture. Ishita gestures to her from behind to not tell him so Ruhi makes an excuse. As Raman comes, Ishita comes and hugs Ruhi. Later, she says that she is very happy and she won’t allow Simmi to ruin their happiness any longer.

7:54-58 PM: Romi and Adi have a conversation about Mihika. Adi says that he is glad that they are back together. Romi says that he is happy too. Later, Ishita and Raman share a romantic moment. Simmi sees this and thinks to herself that she has to stop it!

