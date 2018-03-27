Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 27 March 2018, full episode written update: Raman is eager to meet Ishita in London. Ishita makes him wait for a little more. Meanwhile, Ishita notices the hooded woman again in London. A clairvoyant comes to visit the Bhallas and tells Mihika that a bad spirit is hovering over Ishita. It will destroy her completely.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, on the way to the airport, the driver starts telling Ishita paranormal stories about a tree. She tells him to not make up weird stories and just check the bonnet or the engine. Ishita notices the silhouette of a woman from inside the car. She comes out and the driver tells him that the car is fine but it is still not working. A disembodied figure follows Ishita around. Something bad is about to happen. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-38 PM: Raman and Ishita are in London but they haven’t met each other yet. Mr and Mrs Iyer tell her to make him wait more so that his love grows. Ishita laughs at their suggestion. Romi and Adi also reach London and chill around. They realize that their luggage got exchanged in the plane.

7:54-59 PM: Mihika gets scared on hearing this. Ruhi tells her that people like her just like to steal money by making false claims. At that moment, Ishita picture breaks. In London, Ishita walks towards the black-hooded figure, but she runs away. As she follows her, Raman finds her and tries to console her.

