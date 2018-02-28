Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 28 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: With Ishita's support, Ruhi manages to tell the truth to the whole family regarding what Nikhil did with her. Raman is infuriated at learning this and starts beating him up. The police come and arrest Nikhil. Later, Adi is angry because Ruhi didn't share her problems with him. Ruhi says that she got scared. They hug it out and reconcile.

In the last episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita is furious to learn about what Nikhil did with Ruhi. She slams Simmi for taking advantage of the situation and blackmailing Ruhi. Meanwhile, Ruhi tells Raman that she is his daughter. Raman says that she can call him ‘papa’. Ishita and Ruhi are elated to see that Raman has remembered a part of his past. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

7:30-34 PM: The episode begins with Ishita telling Ruhi that she has to report about Nikhil or else he can continue traumatising him. As Ruhi is waiting for Nihil, he comes from behind and scares her again. Ishita comes and warns him t0 stay away from her daughter.

7:34-38 PM: Nikhil gloats and says that Ruhi will not be able to say anything. Even if she does it will only taint her name because of the society victim-blames. Ishita beats Nikhil and tells Ruhi to do the same. Simmi calls Raman and says that Ishita is making Ruhi beat a guy in their house.

7:38-42 PM: As Raman comes, Ishita tells Ruhi that she has to be brave today and tells everyone what has happened. Ruhi musters the courage to do so and informs Raman about all that Nikhil did to her. Raman starts hitting Nikhil too. Ishita tells the family to call the police. The police arrive and arrest Nikhil. Param is angry with Simmi for ruining everything.

7:45-49 PM: Mrs Bhalla is upset about what happened with Ruhi. Raman, Ishita and Ruhi come back from the police station and inform everyone that Nikhil will now be behind the bars. Ishita warns Simmi and Param for the last time and tells them to stay away from her family.

7:52-58 PM: Ruhi feels that Adi is disillusioned with her regarding what has happened. Ishita and Aliya say that they should discuss it with Adi before jumping to conclusions. As they go and talk with Adi, he angrily lashes out and says that why didn’t she share her dilemmas with him before. Ruhi says that she was very scared and apologises. They hug it out! Raman sees all these and reconsiders his prejudices about Ishita.

