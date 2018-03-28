Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 28 March 2018, full episode written update: Ishita and Raman continue with their romantic cruise in the morning as well. As Ishita comes down, she notices the black-hooded figure again. Ishita sees the woman again in the deck and cries out for help. Raman tells her again that no one is there. Raman tells her that it is not possible since he privately booked the entire cruise. Ishita wonders if Simmi had planned the entire thing.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman is eager to meet Ishita in London. Ishita makes him wait for a little more. Meanwhile, Ishita notices the hooded woman again in London. A clairvoyant comes to visit the Bhallas and tells Mihika that a bad spirit is hovering over Ishita. It will destroy her completely. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-38 PM: Adi and Romi look forward to having fun in London and plan to go on a cruise. However, they are told that someone has already booked the entire cruise for a dinner date. It turns out that it was Raman who had planned the entire surprise for Ishita. Later in the evening, Raman and Ishita share a romantic getaway on the cruise and make promises to each other.

7:40-43 PM: Ishita notices the black-hooded figure again. She goes towards her and questions what she wants. Ishita tells her that if she shares her problems with her than she might be able to help her. She scares Ishita away and she runs towards Raman. Raman tells her that it was no one but just the effect of the champagne perhaps.

7:49-57 PM: Ishita and Raman continue with their romantic cruise in the morning as well. As Ishita comes down, she notices the black-hooded figure again. Raman comes to console her again and tells her that she is hallucinating. They sing an dance on top of the cruise again in London.

7:58-59 PM: Ishita sees the woman again in the deck and cries out for help. Raman tells her again that no one is there. Raman tells her that it is not possible since he privately booked the entire cruise. Ishita wonders if Simmi had planned the entire thing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App