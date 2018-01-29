Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 29 January 2018, full episode written update: Mihika and Param doubt Shanno and plan to keep an eye on her. Later, they plant a ruse and Ishita's truth comes out in front of the whole family. Mr Bhalla and Raman are angry at Ishita for lying to them and staying in their house as Shanno.

The episode begins with Shanno getting worried about how she had angered Raman. She then calls Raman as Ishita and tells him that they are having a party at their house. Ishita then reminisces about her past with Raman. Even Raman thinks about Ishita. Ishita finally breaks out of her trance and realizes that she has to take care of Ruhi first.

Ruhi comes home and is very scared. She tells Simmi that Nikhil has come to stay in their building. Simmi assures her that she will handle the situation. She goes and warns Nikhil to go away from their building and not come close to Ruhi. But all of this is just their ploy to trap Ruhi.

Mihika tells Simmi that Shanno’s black magic logic is frivolous and a mark of illiteracy. Param and Mihika start doubting Shanno and decide to keep an eye on her. They plan a ruse and expose Ishita in front of the whole family. Shanno’s disguise is out in the open. Everyone is shocked. They start questioning her. Mihika accuses of her lying and Ishita says that she knows quite well why she is doing this. Romi tells Mihika to not stoop so low. Raman is confused.

Mr Bhalla comes and Romi tells him to come inside and manage the situation. Aaliya informs Shagun about everything. As Ishita is telling Mihika that it is important for her to stay close to Raman, he comes and starts asking her why. She continues ignoring him and doesn’t show her face to him. Simmi accuses her of not upholding Mr Bhalla’s promise. Raman is angry and says that he doesn’t want to hear anything.

Mr Bhalla comes in and is in disbelief of the fact that Ishita didn’t honour his promise. However, he forbids her from entering their house ever again. Raman is perplexed and wants an explanation. Mr Bhalla tells him why he had given Ishita the promise. Raman asks Ishita to explain herself. Ishita tells Raman that she did it all for him because his life is in danger because of his own family member. Ishita says that she cannot disclose the name because she doesn’t have enough evidence. Raman tells her to shut up and stop accusing his family members in front of him.