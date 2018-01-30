Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 30 January 2018, full episode written update: Raman throws Ishita out of the house. Pihu says that she can't live without her Ishi Ma. Ishita and her family lament over all that transpired. Simmi suggests that Raman should get married again.

The episode begins with Raman shouting at Ishita for staying in their house as Shanno. He is angry at her for deceiving their whole family. He reiterates what Mr Bhalla said and asks Ishita to never return to their house again. Pihu comes running out and hugs Ishita. She pleads her to not go but is taken inside by Ruhi. Raman tries to throw Ishita out of the house but Ishita mother comes and says that she won’t let her daughter get insulted. Saying this, she tries to take Ishita away.

Simmi throws Ishita out but Romi shouts at her. Mihika and Romi fight. Simmi and Mihika are successful in driving Ishita away. Pihu blames herself for Ishita going away and Ruhi tries to explain to her that it is not her fault. Ruhi tells Pihu that Raman doesn’t remember anything. Pihu says that she can’t live without her Ishi Ma. Ishita and her family lament over all that transpired. Mihika comes to return Shanno’s clothes and starts insulting her. They quarrel for a while and Mihika goes away.

Raman and Ishita think about their past. Pihu comes to Ishita and says that she will only stay with her. Ishita brings Pihu to the Bhalla household. Raman is angry to stay Pihu with Ishita. Pihu is reluctant to go inside and says that she will never leave her Ishi Ma. Ishita explains that Raman cares for her although he is angry with her now. Ishita sends Pihu inside. Raman tells Ishita to go away angrily again. Simmi adds fuel to the fire.

Mihika and Simmi discuss how they can permanently drive Ishita away from Raman’s life and devise a plan. The next morning Simmi fills Raman’s ears against Ishita. Raman feels that Ishita is using Pihu to get into their house. Simmi tells Raman that she thinks Raman should give a thought to second marriage. In the precap, Raman tells Simmi that he has decided to go for a second marriage because Ishita should know that they don’t need her in their house.