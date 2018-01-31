Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 31 January 2018, full episode written update: Simmi and Mihika plot to get Raman remarried again. Raman agrees to get remarried. Pihu goes and tells Ishita about this. Ishita comes to the Bhalla household and questions him. Raman says that she has no right to do so and banishes her.

The episode begins with Simmi asking Raman to remarry for Pihu. She says that it is the only way Ishita will stay away. Raman tells her that he will need some time to think. Simmi goes to Mihika and tells her that she is worried about Raman’s decision. Raman comes down and tells Simmi that he is ready to remarry because Ishita should get the message loud and clear. He says that he is doing it just for Pihu. Raman wants someone to give Pihu motherly love. Simmi says that she will start looking for adequate suitors for him.

Mihika and Simmi discuss how they should now start thinking about Ishita and Raman’s divorce. Mihika says that if they are successful in taking Raman’s signature first then Ishita will sign. Mihika puts up Raman’s name in an online marriage website. Simmi goes to Pihu and tells her that she will get a new mother. This is all a part of Simmi’s ruse to send this message across to Ishita because she knows Pihu will go and tell her.

As Raman is about to leave for the office, Simmi tells him to not go because a representative from the online marriage website is going to visit. Mr and Mrs Bhalla are shocked to hear this. They ask him how can he take such a huge decision himself. Raman says again that he is doing everything for Pihu. Meanwhile, Ishita is unable to eat anything because she is away from her family and children. Pihu comes to Ishita and starts crying. She tells Ishita that Raman is going to remarry.

Ishita is shocked to hear this and so is her family. Her mother tells her to not go to the Bhalla household because they don’t care about her. But Ishita goes there and asks Raman why he is doing all this. Raman asks her that she has no right to interfere in his personal life. He warns her to stay away from his daughter and his family. Raman rudely asks her to leave. In the precap, Ishita says that she is Raman’s wife and will make him remember the past. Simmi slaps Ishita.