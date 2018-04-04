Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 4 April 2018, full episode written update: Ishita starts behaving erratically on the road because she feels that someone is following her. Shagun and Raman try to console her and she shouts loudly because she is possessed. Aaliya, Raman and Shagun are shocked to see her. Father comes and exorcises the spirit.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita panics after seeing the strange lady again. Mihika asks Shagun to take care of her when Aditya seeks Roshni’s help to save Romi. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

7:30-33 PM: The episode begins with Ishita and Raman taking a stroll through London. Adi and Roshni go to rescue Romi. The kidnapper demands his diamonds and takes Romi captive again when he sees that the diamonds are fake. Meanwhile, Madhu saves Ruhi from the wrath of the people.

7:34-38 PM: Ishita starts behaving erratically on the road because she feels that someone is following her. Shagun and Raman try to console her and she shouts loudly because she is possessed. Aaliya, Raman and Shagun are shocked to see her. Father comes and exorcises the spirit.

7:40-47 PM: Raman refuses to believe that a spirit is haunting Ishita. Shagun tries to talk with Father and he tells her that if she wants to find the answers, she has to go right at the beginning. Adi chases down the kidnapper again and vents out his frustration. The situation takes a comic turn when the kidnapper gets impressed by his dominating nature.

7:54-59 PM: Roshni takes Adi’s side when Romi makes fun of him for kissing the kidnapper. Things become tense between Romi and Mihika again. Mihika calls the clairvoyant again to perform the puja for Ishita. The driver also has paranormal experiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App