Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 5 February 2018, full episode written update: Simmi sets up Raman and Mihika's marriage to each other. Pihu is reluctant to accept anyone other than Ishita as her mother. Param blackmails Ishita to sign the divorce papers. Later, Aaliya and Ishita trap Param and take him as a captive.

The episode begins with Mihika politely telling Pihu how she should respect her elders. Raman sees this and tells Simmi how Mihika is handling Pihu lovingly. Simmi suggests that Raman should get married to Mihika. Raman says how can he marry Romi’s wife, but even Mrs Bhalla thinks that it is a good idea. Mihika comes out and Simmi puts the proposal in front of her. Mihika says that if Raman has no issues with the marriage then she will do it because she doesn’t want to stay away from the family. Raman says that he needs time to think and Mrs Bhalla says that she will take care of Romi and everything else.

Ishita consoles Aaliya and puts her to sleep. Param meets Ishita and blackmails her with a video of the person Aaliya killed. Param tells her that her that he is not after Aaliya, but after her. Param wants her to sign the papers. Aditya and Romi are shocked to hear about Raman and Ishita’s wedding. Mrs Bhalla says that she has taken the decision and doesn’t want to hear anything else. Pihu comes out and says that only Ishita is her mother. Mihika tries to talk sweetly with her and tells her that she will become her good friend.

Pihu is angry with everything and goes inside. Raman wonders about why Pihu isn’t happy because they are doing all of this for her only. Mihika tells him it is because Ishita has brainwashed her. As Ishita is about to sign the papers, Aaliya comes and snatches the papers. Param blackmails her as well by threatening her about the murder she committed. Aaliya tries to convince Ishita to not sign, Ishita takes her to the side under the pretext of bringing a pen and they pepper-spray Param together. Ishita and Aaliya take Param as a captive in their car’s trunk. Romi is drunk and tries to abuse Mihika. Raman lashes out at him.