Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 5 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Simmi arrives at the police station and Raman tells her that Param was behind Pihu's kidnapping. Simmi lashes out at Param but Ishita is confused if she is acting or being real. Param tries to defend himself and says that he went to the hospital only to warn Nikhil. Param says that Ishita is trying to trap him. Later, Simmi tells Param to get out of her house and he goes to the Iyers.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita helps Pihu with the homework. Raman is happy to see their bonding. At the breakfast table in the morning, Simmi taunts Ishita. Ishita taunts her back. Raman notices Ishita and tells her that she can’t talk like this with Simmi. Shagun reveals everything to Ishita. Ishita thinks that Nikhil deserves to be punished, but if they can get to Param through Nikhil than it isn’t a very bad deal. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode:

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Ishita telling Raman that it was her plan to expose Param by bringing Nikhil to the hospital. The police arrest Param. Simmi is shocked to hear this. At the Iyers, everyone tries to convince Bala that they should go out to eat at least once a week.

7:37-40 PM: Simmi arrives at the police station and Raman tells her that Param was behind Pihu’s kidnapping. Simmi lashes out at Param but Ishita is confused if she is acting or being real. Param tries to defend himself and says that he went to the hospital only to warn Nikhil. Param says that Ishita is trying to trap him.

7:41-43 PM: The police say that they can’t arrest Param without proof. Simmi says that she doesn’t even want to see his face. At home, Mrs Bhalla tries to console Simmi and tries to put the blame on Ishita. Raman angrily tells her that she should stop blaming Ishita for everything.

7:49-52 PM: Param comes home and Simmi tells him to get lost because he is a selfish and didn’t think about the family even once. Ishita wonders if it is her new plan. Bala discusses with Mr Iyer how he has a mortgage to pay for the house.

7:57-59 PM: Simmi throws Param out of the house. Mrs Bhalla is reluctant to believe that Simmi has done something wrong. At the Iyers, Bala discusses the budget with Mr Iyer. Param comes to their house and says that he has come to live in their house.

