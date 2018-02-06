Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 6 February 2018, full episode written update: Simmi tells Ishita that Mihika is getting married to Raman. Ishita's family cannot believe this. Aaliya panics when she goes out with Mihika and sees the cops. She comes back and tries to commit suicide.

The episode begins with Ishita telling Aaliya how they cannot be seen together because people will start doubting them. When they return Aditya starts shouting at Aaliya for not informing and staying out for so long. Simmi comes out and tells Ishita that Raman is getting married to Ishita. Simmi gloats to see her crying. Mihika comes out and Ishita is about to slap her. Raman comes and stops her. Ishita’s mother comes and is shocked to hear the news. Raman is confused so as to why they are behaving like this in their internal matter.

Ishita’s family discusses Mihika and how they can’t believe she is her sister. Ishita says that she will not sign the divorce papers at any cost. Ishita laments the fact that Mihika is her sister and vows to not let Raman go so easily. During breakfast in the next day, Simmi panics over the fact that Param has not returned home. Simmi tells Raman that she thinks Ishita is behind all this. Raman says that Ishita can’t be behind everything. Aaliya informs Ishita about everything. Mihika tells her that she has to come with her for the wedding shopping. Aaliya panics when she sees cops and returns.

Raman, Param and Simmi come to Ishita and Raman questions her. Aditya comes running to inform them that Aaliya has tried to overdose on pills and commit suicide. Ishita tries to give her some immediate medical aid. When Aaliya wakes up, Ishita slaps her first and then tells her that suicide is not a solution for anything. Ishita tells her that upheavals are a part of life and she should think about others before taking such drastic measures.

Mihika comes and Simmi tells her that Ishita has done all this. Mihika says that Ishita couldn’t have done all this because she is very particular about her children. Simmi accuses her of not being on their side. When Raman comes out, Simmi and Param brainwash him against Ishita. Everyone wants to find out the reason behind why Aaliya did this. Aaliya gets a panic attack when she sees Param again and starts thinking about the video. In the precap, Ishita signs the divorce papers under pressure from Simmi and Param.