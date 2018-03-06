Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 6 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: The episode begins with Param asserting his right to stay in the Iyers house because Bala has taken the money for the house from him only. Madhu and Ishita are in disbelief. Bala requests Param to give him some time, but Param gloats and says that it is his house and he will stay there. Aliya tells Adi that she might be pregnant. Adi says that he is not happy to hear the news because he is not ready for a child yet.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Simmi arrives at the police station and Raman tells her that Param was behind Pihu’s kidnapping. Simmi lashes out at Param but Ishita is confused if she is acting or being real. Param tries to defend himself and says that he went to the hospital only to warn Nikhil. Param says that Ishita is trying to trap him. Later, Simmi tells Param to get out of her house and he goes to the Iyers. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-35 PM: The episode begins with Param asserting his right to stay in the Iyers house because Bala has taken the money for the house from him only. Madhu and Ishita are in disbelief. Bala requests Param to give him some time, but Param gloats and says that it is his house and he will stay there.

7:36-40 PM: Ishita goes to Raman for help. Raman says that they will have to wait till the morning. Ishita and Bala’s wife console Madhu. Param creates a nuisance with his demands in the Iyers house. Later, Raman thanks Ishita for exposing Param.

7:42-49 PM: At the breakfast table in the morning, Param makes life even more difficult for the Iyers by demanding to eat non-vegetarian food. Madhu tells him that they are strictly vegetarian. Param annoys them more by making an omelette in their kitchen.

7:52-54 PM: At the Bhallas, Simmi doesn’t come to the dinner table in the morning. Mrs Bhalla says that it is perhaps because she is in shock. Ishita comes and says that it is not because of that, it is because she doesn’t know how to safe Param. Raman tells her to not talk like this about Simmi.

7:55-59 PM: Aliya tells Adi that she might be pregnant. Adi says that he is not happy to hear the news because he is not ready for a child yet. Ishita wonders why Adi is behaving this way. He tells her that he wants to focus on his work and spend time with Aaliya, so he doesn’t want any complications at the moment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App