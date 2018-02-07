Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 7 February 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: In today's episode, Simmi and Param will force Ishita to sign the divorce papers. Ishita succumbs under pressure on the condition that they will stop torturing her children. Meanwhile, Mihika goes to her house to collect her 'janam-patri' and insults Ishita.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Simmi tells Ishita that Mihika is getting married to Raman. Ishita’s family cannot believe this. Aaliya panics when she goes out with Mihika and sees the cops. She comes back and tries to commit suicide. Later, Ishita saves her but Aaliya panics again on seeing Param around. Read below to find out what is happening in today’s episode:

7:33 PM: The episode begins with Ishita taking care of Aaliya. Simmi rants about how they are unable to make Ishita sign the divorce papers. Aaliya mumbles about Ishita and Raman in a dazed state. Raman silently whispers to Ishita that Aaliya doesn’t know her really.

7:36 PM: Ishita gets a call about the gun and she thinks to herself that Aaliya has to go with her so that they come off clean. Mani comes and demands to know what happened to Aaliya. Ishita doesn’t disclose anything and Mani warns her to stay away from his daughter. Aaliya calls for Ishita when she wakes up.

7:40 PM: As Ishita is about to leave, Raman shows his concern for her. He says that she shouldn’t be driving alone in that condition. Ishita says that she doesn’t need help. Meanwhile, Param calls Ishita and blackmails her again by telling her that there are Aaliya’s fingerprints in the gun. Param continues torturing her by sending her pictures of the gun. Ishita gets annoyed and says that she will sign the divorce papers if he stops torturing her children.

7:42 PM: Ishita comes back, Simmi and Param ask her to sign the papers. Dramatic music plays in the background as Ishita finally signs the papers while a montage of the time she spent with Raman plays in the background. Ishita signs the papers.

7:50 PM: Ishita comes back home disillusioned. Her mother and father ask her what has happened. Ishita says that she lost. She couldn’t save Raman and her marriage. Ishita sobs and says that she is doing all of this for her children. Ishita’s mother says that Simmi has to pay for the sins she is committing. Simmi and Param rejoice back at home.

7:53 PM: Mihika comes in and asks what’s going on. Simmi and Param tell her everything. Simmi says that now they can get her kundali and start preparing for her marriage with Raman. Mihika says that it is with Periamma. Simmi suggests that they should go together and get it, that way they will be able to see Ishita’s reactions.

7:59 PM: Mihika collects the kundali and creates drama in the house. She invites her mother and father to her wedding but tells Ishita to not come because she will create unnecessary confusion there. In the precap, Ishita comes to the Bhalla household and pleads with Raman to take the charges back. Raman starts remembering the past.