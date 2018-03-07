Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 7 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Simmi threatens Ishita of sending Raman away to the asylum. Ishita hastily drives to save Raman but he has already picked up the phone. Raman is in a dilemma but he thinks it could be possible since he doesn't remember anything. Simmi says that it is her big plan to seek revenge. She will make Raman confess himself that he has to go the asylum.

In the previous episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbaetein, the episode begins with Param asserting his right to stay in the Iyers house because Bala has taken the money for the house from him only. Madhu and Ishita are in disbelief. Bala requests Param to give him some time, but Param gloats and says that it is his house and he will stay there. Aliya tells Adi that she might be pregnant. Adi says that he is not happy to hear the news because he is not ready for a child yet. Read on below to find out what happens in today’s episode.

7:30-35 PM: Mrs Bhalla panics on not seeing Simmi in the house. Raman calls and she says that she is in the temple. Ishita is suspicious of Simmi. The scene shifts and we see Simmi is with Param. It was all a part of their plan. Ishita catches Simmi red-handed. Simmi tells her that she will take her revenge.

7:36-42 PM: Simmi threatens Ishita of sending Raman away to the asylum. Ishita hastily drives to save Raman but he has already picked up the phone. Raman is in a dilemma but he thinks it could be possible since he doesn’t remember anything. Simmi says that it is her big plan to seek revenge. She will make Raman confess himself that he has to go the asylum.

7:47-52 PM: Raman gets furious when Ishita comes at the office. Bala is tensed about the mortgage. Madhu has an emotional breakdown and says that she wants to live in her own house. Bala says that he would do anything to get the house back.

7:55-59 PM: Raman refuses to have dinner at night and drives to a secret place to meet the lady. Ishita follows him but Raman sends him back. Meanwhile, Aaliya arrives at the same place. She notices Raman there.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App